Parking complaint triggers manhunt near Damascus

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted for several felony charges was believed by Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies to be in the Damascus area, triggering a search for most of Friday afternoon and evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 3 p.m., deputies responded to the area of of SE Hoffmeister Road and Southeast 242nd Avenue after the report of an RV “setting up camp in the middle of the road,” deputies said.

Because the reported RV was associated with a man wanted for “various” felony charges, the parking complaint turned into a manhunt with tactical police units, dogs and drones.

The search was concluded without the suspect found at around 8 p.m., deputies said. Then, at about 10 p.m., they announced that the suspect had been found and was being taken to local jail.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.