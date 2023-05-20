Person rescued from E Portland house fire by good Samaritan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was pulled to safety from a house fire by a good Samaritan on Friday night in east Portland, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

PF&R said at about 10:20 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a fire coming from windows on both sides of a house in the 14100 block of East Burnside Street. There was also smoke coming out from the eaves of the one-story house. There was a report of someone trapped inside a bedroom, but firefighters could not find anyone.

During fire suppression, firefighters learned the trapped person was pulled out of the bedroom window by a passerby. The good Samaritan left the scene shortly after and did not provide his name. The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters attacked the fire using multiple hose lines and vertical ventilation. Most of the fire was put out 10 minutes after the first crew arriving. At least three pets were pulled from the home, but their condition is unknown. A firefighter suffered mild to moderate burns to his head, knuckle and left shoulder from searching for the victim for several minutes under high-heat conditions. A battalion chief took the firefighter to a hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

