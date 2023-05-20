Report: BPA found in clothing from major athletic brands

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A consumer safety watchdog group says major brands of athletic clothes have tested positive for the toxic chemical BPA.

According to the Center for Environmental Health, BPA has been found in items such as leggings from Athleta and Patagonia, sports bras from Sweaty Betty and shorts from Adidas and Nike.

BPA can disrupt the normal functioning of the body including metabolism, growth and development. It’s also linked to health effects like asthma and cardiovascular disease.

CEH says based on the standards set in California, the clothing could expose people to up to 40 times the safety limit.

