Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song, “I Feel Fine,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Deadly crash on I-5 in Oregon on Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023.
7 dead, others injured in crash on I-5 in Marion County
Vancouver man attacked by teens
Vancouver man survives attack at Esther Short Park
partly cloudy sky
Gradual cooling trend continues following record heat
Amber Alert Idaho:
AMBER Alert issued from south Idaho for 2-year-old boy

Latest News

An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
Race horse’s death hours before Preakness extends sport’s woes seen at Churchill Downs
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
PP&R is installing signs notifying the public of black bear sightings in Forest Park.
Forest Park visitors report multiple black bear sightings in same day