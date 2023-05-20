Woodland police looking for suspects that followed, shot at vehicle

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - The Woodland Police Department is searching for two suspects in a vehicle that followed and shot at a victim’s car early Saturday morning.

WPD said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers learned of an altercation that led to a shooting in the 1200 block of Pacific Avenue. They said a victim left in his vehicle from that location and a suspect vehicle followed. A passenger in the suspect’s vehicle allegedly fired shots at the victim’s vehicle, hitting it multiple times.

The victim drove to the Woodland police station. He suffered a minor leg injury.

The suspect’s vehicle could not be found. It is described as a dark-colored, possibly maroon, SUV with a bike rack that has at least one bicycle on the back. There were two white men in their 40s in the vehicle. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to call police at (360) 225-6965.

