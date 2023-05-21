3 teens arrested, assault weapon found in Salem apartment shooting

SALEM, Ore. – Three teenagers were arrested, and multiple guns were taken by police after a shooting into an apartment in Salem on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The Salem Police Department said at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an apartment complex on Coral Avenue Northeast. A resident said a bullet entered their apartment from a neighboring apartment after hearing what sounded like an argument. No injuries were reported.

Officers evacuated neighboring apartments and an adult who lived in the apartment where the gunfire came from arrived on scene. The person allowed officers inside and four teenagers came outside. An AR-15 style gun, shotgun and long rifle were seized from the apartment.

Three teenagers, two aged 14 and one aged 16, were arrested and taken to the Marion County juvenile detention center. All of the boys are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. One of the 14-year-olds is charged with theft by receiving.

