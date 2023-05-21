70 shots fired in SE Portland; 3 cars, 1 building hit with bullets

Police in southeast Portland are investigating after someone shot dozens of bullets toward buildings and cars early Saturday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in southeast Portland are investigating after someone shot dozens of bullets toward buildings and cars early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

SEE ALSO: Clackamas Co. sheriff says county cut her office out of budgeting process

Officers responded to the area of Southeast Ninth Avenue and Division Street just before 3 a.m.

They found evidence of more than 70 bullets fired and say three cars and one building were hit.

SEE ALSO: Man dies in NE Portland shooting; witness says grisly crime scene haunts her

No one was reported injured and police have not yet arrested anyone for this shooting.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Deadly crash on I-5 in Oregon on Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023.
7 dead, others injured in crash on I-5 in Marion County
Vancouver man attacked by teens
Vancouver man survives attack at Esther Short Park
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe after AMBER Alert
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe following AMBER Alert
partly cloudy sky
Gradual cooling trend continues following record heat

Latest News

3 hospitalized after Forest Grove house fire
Event to combat teen violence with support, fun, community held in Vancouver
‘He probably wouldn’t be here right now’: Portland bicyclist pulls man from house fire
Suspects chase, shoot at car in Woodland
Suspects chase, shoot at car in Woodland