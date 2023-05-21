70 shots fired in SE Portland; 3 cars, 1 building hit with bullets

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police in southeast Portland are investigating after someone shot dozens of bullets toward buildings and cars early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

SEE ALSO: Clackamas Co. sheriff says county cut her office out of budgeting process

Officers responded to the area of Southeast Ninth Avenue and Division Street just before 3 a.m.

They found evidence of more than 70 bullets fired and say three cars and one building were hit.

SEE ALSO: Man dies in NE Portland shooting; witness says grisly crime scene haunts her

No one was reported injured and police have not yet arrested anyone for this shooting.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.