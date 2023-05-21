Body found near Cannon Beach; police say may be missing Beaverton teen

CANNON BEACH Ore. (KPTV) - A body was found early Sunday morning at the tideline on Tolovana Beach that police believe is the body of an 18-year-old Mountainside High School student missing since May 12, according to the Cannon Beach Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., Cannon Beach Police posted the update to their Facebook page.

“Please continue to keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” police wrote.

On May 16, the missing 18-year-old was identified as Mountainside senior Jacob Stokes. In an e-mail sent to the school community, principal Todd Corsetti said, “Our hearts break for Jacob’s family, his close friends, and our entire community at this time of deep sadness and grief.”

On May 12, the Cannon Beach Fire District said four people were wading in the ocean went out of sight. Two of them made it back in, one had to be rescued and one could not be found. BSD confirmed they were 18-year-old students in the district.

Corsetti described Stokes as a “friend to many.” He was a member of the cross country and track teams and planning to attend Oregon State University in the fall.

