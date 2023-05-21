Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River

Sheriff’s office warns about dangerous river conditions
Two brothers could not be found after their raft flipped on the Clackamas River on Friday.
Two brothers could not be found after their raft flipped on the Clackamas River on Friday.(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:30 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two brothers are presumed dead after their raft flipped on the Clackamas River on Friday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Friday, deputies responded to two missing people who were trying to cross the Clackamas River to get to Austin Hot Springs. A 61-year-old man who survived told deputies the group was on the river when their raft flipped, sending all three men down the river. The survivor searched the area but was unable to find the other two, who are brothers ages 66 and 67. They have not been identified.

The missing men’s vehicle was found on a Forest Service road. When it was determined they still were missing, the Clackamas County Search & Rescue team responded. They were challenged by diminishing daylight and swift, extremely high water. They search overnight and into Saturday morning but could not find the missing men. They were assisted by Mountain Wave Search & Rescue, a Hood River County Sheriff’s Office aircraft and drones.

Search & rescue used drones to try to locate two missing brothers on the Clackamas River.
Search & rescue used drones to try to locate two missing brothers on the Clackamas River.(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office is warning people to use caution when on the Clackamas River because of high water levels, fast currents and cold water. Austin Hot Springs is private property and closed to the public.

As Henry Hagg Lake was lined with people enjoying the weather Saturday, county officials say now is a good time to brush up on water safety.

