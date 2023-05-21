Event to combat teen violence with support, fun, community held in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Community leaders and a basketball association organized an event for teens on Saturday in Vancouver, Wash. to push back against rising violence.

SEE ALSO: Man dies in NE Portland shooting; witness says grisly crime scene haunts her

Better Portland and A1 Basketball Elite sponsored the event at A1 Elite’s gym on Northeast 63rd Street.

Their goal was to bring the community together in support of local kids with music, basketball, prizes and guest speakers.

SEE ALSO: Suspects chase, shoot at car in Woodland

Coach Tony Patton said kids need help and as part of the community, he’s hoping to inspire more people to devote the time and energy it takes to be a positive influence on young lives.

“Our goal is to attract enough kids to eliminate the issue we’re having on the streets,” Patton said. “Our goal is to prevent gun violence and any violence in general.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.