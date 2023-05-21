Event to combat teen violence with support, fun, community held in Vancouver

Community leaders and a basketball association organized an event for teens on Saturday in Vancouver, Wash. to push back against rising violence.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Community leaders and a basketball association organized an event for teens on Saturday in Vancouver, Wash. to push back against rising violence.

Better Portland and A1 Basketball Elite sponsored the event at A1 Elite’s gym on Northeast 63rd Street.

Their goal was to bring the community together in support of local kids with music, basketball, prizes and guest speakers.

Coach Tony Patton said kids need help and as part of the community, he’s hoping to inspire more people to devote the time and energy it takes to be a positive influence on young lives.

“Our goal is to attract enough kids to eliminate the issue we’re having on the streets,” Patton said. “Our goal is to prevent gun violence and any violence in general.”

