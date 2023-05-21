Home destroyed in fire near North Plains

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A home is considered a total loss in a fire that took just under two hours to put out early Sunday morning in western Washington County, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

TVF&R said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a home on Jackson Quarry Road in rural land outside of North Plains. They were told the back of the house was on fire. When they arrived, they began an aggressive fire attack to keep the fire from spreading to the building next to it. Firefighters had to use alternative attack methods because of an unstable second floor.

All residents of the home got out safely. The fire department considers the home and its contents destroyed.

Firefighters battled a house fire outside of North Plains early Sunday morning. (TVF&R)

It took about 40 firefighters just under two hours to extinguish the flames. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and the Banks Fire District also responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

