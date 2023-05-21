Home destroyed in fire near North Plains

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A home is considered a total loss in a fire that took just under two hours to put out early Sunday morning in western Washington County, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

SEE ALSO: ‘He probably wouldn’t be here right now’: Portland bicyclist pulls man from house fire

TVF&R said just after 2 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a home on Jackson Quarry Road in rural land outside of North Plains. They were told the back of the house was on fire. When they arrived, they began an aggressive fire attack to keep the fire from spreading to the building next to it. Firefighters had to use alternative attack methods because of an unstable second floor.

All residents of the home got out safely. The fire department considers the home and its contents destroyed.

Firefighters battled a house fire outside of North Plains early Sunday morning.
Firefighters battled a house fire outside of North Plains early Sunday morning.(TVF&R)

SEE ALSO: 3 hospitalized after Forest Grove house fire

It took about 40 firefighters just under two hours to extinguish the flames. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and the Banks Fire District also responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe after AMBER Alert
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe following AMBER Alert
Parking complaint triggers manhunt near Damascus
Parking complaint triggers manhunt near Damascus
Man dies in NE Portland shooting; witness says she saw muzzle flashes, body laying in the street
Man dies in NE Portland shooting; witness says she saw muzzle flashes, body lying in the street
Clackamas Co. sheriff says county cut her office out of budgeting process
Clackamas Co. sheriff says county cut her office out of budgeting process

Latest News

Home destroyed in fire near North Plains
McMinnville hosts 23rd annual UFO fest with out-of-this-world food and fun
3 hospitalized after Forest Grove house fire
Event to combat teen violence with support, fun, community held in Vancouver