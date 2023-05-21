McMinnville hosts 23rd annual UFO fest with out-of-this-world food and fun

MCMINNVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - McMinnville hosted their 23rd annual UFO Fest on Saturday.

People came dressed in out-of-this-world costumes and attire.

There was live music, food, games and guest speakers who are involved in all things ‘alien,’ including film directors and investigative authors.

The festival was founded to honor the famous 1950 UFO sighting in the area by a farming couple named Paul and Evelyn Trent.

