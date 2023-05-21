Much cooler Sunday, more typical May temperatures coming

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This May will go down in history! We got another day in the 80s today (82 degrees specifically, at the Portland airport) which marks our ninth consecutive day at or above 80 degrees in Portland. We blasted past the previous record May warm streak of seven days, which was set back in 1987. Plus, we broke another daily record warm low temperature Saturday morning.

The good news is cool marine air is already surging inland. Current temperatures west of the Cascades are running 2-7 degrees cooler than they were last night (as of 9 p.m.) That push of ocean air will bring us thicker cloud cover tomorrow morning and cooler high temperatures. Highs on Sunday around Portland will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some areas in the valley may see some patchy drizzle in the morning, but that’s most likely along the coast.

Afternoon temperatures will hover around 70 degrees through Tuesday with morning clouds and more sunshine later in the day.

As the trough moves away mid-week we’ll experience a mini warmup, and temperatures could hit the 80s again on Thursday. The next low pressure system approaches next weekend, which will cool us down again and potentially bring us shower chances on Saturday.

All in all, we are in for some very pleasant weather this next week- finally a stretch of days in the 70s! We still don’t see any significant rain chances, but we’ll be watching next weekend closely.

