Much cooler today and tomorrow

This morning is slightly cooler than yesterday and will be the trend for today, tonight and tomorrow. Highs today will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight will be much cooler. The low drop will be anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees cooler. Monday will see highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight will be right on par with average in the low 50s. Once we get to Tuesday we do start to warm again, but we’ll likely will only make it to the upper 70s before we start cooling down again.

The clouds we have today and tomorrow could produce a little drizzle, mainly along the coast. Other than that we are looking dry through the week, but as Camila mentioned last night, a trough is likely to drop in from the Gulf of Alaska next weekend. We’ll keep an eye on it as some models are showing it bringing us a chance for showers.

