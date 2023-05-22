1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 30 near Deer Island

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 in Columbia County, according to Oregon State Police.

On Saturday, at about 9:47 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash near Deer Island. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the eastbound lane while turning onto Butterfield Road when it was t-boned by an eastbound 2007 Ford Focus.

A passenger in the Ford, identified as 36-year-old Danielle Dawn Yoemans, of Hillsboro, died at the scene. OSP said the driver of the Ford was seriously injured and taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured, while a passenger in the Jeep was taken to St. John’s Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OSP. Traffic on Highway 30 was affected for about five hours during the investigation.

