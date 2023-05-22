Cool Start to the Week, Much Warmer Wed-Fri

Good morning! It’s a cool, cloudy and mainly dry start to the week across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. Spots of drizzle can’t be ruled out in our western valleys, but the best chance of that happening will be along the coast, Coast Range & Cascade Foothills. Clouds should break this afternoon, giving way to a comfortable remainder of our Monday. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Expect another cool night tonight as the marine layer builds back in. Tuesday should be the cloudiest day of the week with highs only hitting the mid to upper 60s.

A weak upper level trough will be responsible for the cool start to the week. This system should slowly northeast of our region by Wednesday. As this system departs, high pressure will build in from the west. The result will be another quick warm up. Temperatures should climb into the upper 70s Wednesday, and mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. This warm stretch shouldn’t last as long as last week’s heat. Most signs point to us dipping back into the 70s this weekend.

Any chance of rain? Aside from a shower chance Friday – early Saturday, I don’t see any meaningful precipitation in the forecast. Keep watering those gardens!

