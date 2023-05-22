Cool Start to the Week, Much Warmer Wed-Fri

Not Much Rain Expected
5/22/2023
5/22/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:14 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! It’s a cool, cloudy and mainly dry start to the week across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. Spots of drizzle can’t be ruled out in our western valleys, but the best chance of that happening will be along the coast, Coast Range & Cascade Foothills. Clouds should break this afternoon, giving way to a comfortable remainder of our Monday. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Expect another cool night tonight as the marine layer builds back in. Tuesday should be the cloudiest day of the week with highs only hitting the mid to upper 60s.

A weak upper level trough will be responsible for the cool start to the week. This system should slowly northeast of our region by Wednesday. As this system departs, high pressure will build in from the west. The result will be another quick warm up. Temperatures should climb into the upper 70s Wednesday, and mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday. This warm stretch shouldn’t last as long as last week’s heat. Most signs point to us dipping back into the 70s this weekend.

Any chance of rain? Aside from a shower chance Friday – early Saturday, I don’t see any meaningful precipitation in the forecast. Keep watering those gardens!

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in...
Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in crossfire
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Jacob Stokes
Body found near Cannon Beach; police say may be missing Beaverton teen
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe after AMBER Alert
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe following AMBER Alert

Latest News

First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/21)
Staying dry this week, warming up midweek
Staying dry this week, warming up midweek
First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/21)
Average temperatures for a couple of days
Much cooler Sunday and Monday