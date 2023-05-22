Firefighters show homeowners how to protect against wildfire in weekend Portland event

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue held a weekend event to teach people how to lower the risk of wildfire damage to their homes.

The free Wildfire Preparedness Weekend was held at the World Forestry Center’s Discovery Museum.

Kim Kosmas with PF&R said they hope with more people doing proactive work around their homes, entire neighborhoods will be protected.

“Wildfires are something that’s very real - something that can happen in our areas, so raising the awareness is very important for everyone to learn about what they can do to keep themselves safe,” Kosmas said. “But also getting involved - know what you can do for yourself and your communities.”

