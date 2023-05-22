Firefighters show homeowners how to protect against wildfire in weekend Portland event

Portland Fire & Rescue held a weekend event to teach people how to lower the risk of wildfire damage to their homes.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue held a weekend event to teach people how to lower the risk of wildfire damage to their homes.

The free Wildfire Preparedness Weekend was held at the World Forestry Center’s Discovery Museum.

SEE ALSO: Planned tiny home village in Aloha church parking lot triggers protest

Kim Kosmas with PF&R said they hope with more people doing proactive work around their homes, entire neighborhoods will be protected.

“Wildfires are something that’s very real - something that can happen in our areas, so raising the awareness is very important for everyone to learn about what they can do to keep themselves safe,” Kosmas said. “But also getting involved - know what you can do for yourself and your communities.”

Follow this link to learn more on how to protect your home and get ready for wildfires

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in...
Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in crossfire
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe after AMBER Alert
2-year-old south Idaho boy found safe following AMBER Alert
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Man dies in NE Portland shooting; witness says she saw muzzle flashes, body laying in the street
Man dies in NE Portland shooting; witness says she saw muzzle flashes, body lying in the street

Latest News

K9s compete for ‘Top Dog’ at event in Hillsboro
K9s compete for ‘Top Dog’ at event in Hillsboro
K9s compete for ‘Top Dog’ at event in Hillsboro
Man found injured at bottom of ravine 5 days after going missing in Cowlitz County
Man found injured at bottom of ravine 5 days after going missing in Cowlitz County
Man found injured at bottom of ravine 5 days after going missing in Cowlitz County