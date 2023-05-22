K9s compete for ‘Top Dog’ at event in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - K9 officers from around the area showed off their skills in front of a big crowd on Saturday in Hillsboro.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office held the 16th annual Washington County K9 Trials at the Hillsboro Stadium. Top K9 teams from across the region competed for the title of “Top Dog.”

The competition includes area searches, an agility course and catching suspects. Deputies say this event also gives people the chance to meet local law enforcement.

“It’s really it’s about the community - allowing these people to come out here see what these dogs can do, understand how they work and just see how amazing they are, and how gifted,” said WCSO Sgt. Danny Dipietro. “These are the top of the top of dogs.”

This year’s award for top dog went to Washington County’s K9 Bolo and his handler, Michael Zaugg.

