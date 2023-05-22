Man found injured at bottom of ravine 5 days after going missing in Cowlitz County

A 56-year-old man missing for five days in Cowlitz County, Wash. was found alive in his vehicle at the bottom of a ravine on Sunday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man missing for five days in Cowlitz County, Wash. was found alive in his vehicle at the bottom of a ravine on Sunday morning, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

At about 9:30 a.m., a person reported seeing tracks leave the road and a small green truck below.

Firefighters said the truck was about 150 feet below the road, down a steep wooded ravine. It had come to rest at the bottom on its wheels.

Crews hiked down the hill through waist deep brush expecting the worst but found the driver still alive but severely injured and ill.

Longview Fire Department was called to help. They set up a rope rescue system to get the injured man up the steep hillside after crews extricated him from the truck.

The man was then taken by ambulance to a local school where a Lifeflight helicopter could safely pick him up and rush him to a hospital for care.

