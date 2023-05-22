Man found injured at bottom of ravine 5 days after going missing in Cowlitz County

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man missing for five days in Cowlitz County, Wash. was found alive in his vehicle at the bottom of a ravine on Sunday morning, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

At about 9:30 a.m., a person reported seeing tracks leave the road and a small green truck below.

SEE ALSO: Firefighters show homeowners how to protect against wildfire in weekend Portland event

Firefighters said the truck was about 150 feet below the road, down a steep wooded ravine. It had come to rest at the bottom on its wheels.

Crews hiked down the hill through waist deep brush expecting the worst but found the driver still alive but severely injured and ill.

SEE ALSO: Event to combat teen violence with support, fun, community held in Vancouver

Longview Fire Department was called to help. They set up a rope rescue system to get the injured man up the steep hillside after crews extricated him from the truck.

The man was then taken by ambulance to a local school where a Lifeflight helicopter could safely pick him up and rush him to a hospital for care.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.