Nature’s air-conditioner is on high today west of the Cascades

By Mark Nelsen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Typical May weather has returned this week with strong/chilly onshore flow keeping temperatures close to normal; we’ll top out in the mid-upper 60s today. Basically, nature’s air-conditioner west of the Cascades is on HIGH.  Skies remain more cloudy than sunny through the evening hours and there IS a chance of drizzle in a few spots.  The best chance for drizzle or a shower is in the mountains and metro area foothill communities (Battle Ground, Sandy, Troutdale, St. Helens).

With some partial clearing and a colder airmass overhead, tonight will be noticeably colder.  If you leave your windows open your home will be quite chilly tomorrow morning!  Lows dip to around 40 in the colder parts of the metro area and upper 40s in the city.

Tomorrow will be similar to today with a cloudy morning, but we should see more sunshine in the afternoon.  Expect temperatures around normal again, which is about 70 in mid-late May.

A warming trend arrives Wednesday with more sunshine and that continues through Saturday.  The forecast is a bit trickier Friday-Sunday because a little “dip” in the jet stream (an upper-level trough) will allow thunderstorms to pop up over/east of the Cascades each day and they might try to drift westward into the I-5 corridor. We’ll be watching that closely.

A cooling trend is back for Memorial Day weekend, but at this point we don’t see a soaking rain.  Most likely we’ll just see a few scattered showers try to develop either late Saturday or Sunday.

There’s no sign of a heatwave OR an extended period of cool/wet weather.

