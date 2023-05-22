One dead after rollover crash in Hillsboro

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash in Hillsboro early Monday morning.

Hillsboro Fire says they were called out to a crash at Northwest Glencoe Road and Cory Street at about 1 a.m. Crews arrived to the scene and found a vehicle on its top near a power pole.

One person was found dead inside the crashed vehicle, according to Hillsboro Fire. That person has not yet been identified.

Glencoe Road was closed between Harewood Street and Cory Street while emergency crews were on scene. The roadway reopened at about 5:45 a.m.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

