Planned tiny home village in Aloha church parking lot triggers protest

People living in an Aloha neighborhood gathered in front of a local church on Sunday morning to protest a planned tiny home village near their homes.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALOHA, Ore. (KPTV) - People living in an Aloha neighborhood gathered in front of a local church on Sunday morning to protest a new tiny home village that’s in the works near their homes.

The planned county-run temporary housing site is in the parking lot of the Aloha United Methodist Church.

The people protesting the plan say that while they do want to help people who have no home, the church and county won’t answer their questions and won’t give explicate details on the plan.

Neighbor Mark Marsh said the plan is unfair to both the neighborhood and homeless people.

“You’re not providing services,” Marsh said. “You’re just rounding them up and you’re putting them here. That’s discrimination, discrimination against people who own the houses and to them because they deserve better.”

On the church’s website, it lists services the county will provide, including 24-7 on-site staff trained in trauma-informed care.

Those in favor of the village say housing support is crucial as it allows people to settle and get a job.

The issue will be discussed at the Washington County board of commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

