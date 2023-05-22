Police identify 19-year-old found dead after NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man found dead in the Roseway neighborhood after a shooting late Friday night.

The shooting happened at about 11:18 p.m. near the Popeyes in the 3500 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found 19-year-old Savon Marquis Davis injured in the street. Davis died at the scene.

The suspect or suspects left before officers arrived and no arrests have been made. No suspect description has been released.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0991, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.and reference case number 23-131383.

