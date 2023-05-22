Portland finally has a dog food truck called ‘Bring! Treats for Dogs’

"Bring! Treats for Dogs" makes it easier for pet owners to give their dog a tasty treat by making gourmet treats that are low allergen and gluten free!
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. – “Bring! Treats for Dogs” makes it easier for pet owners to give their dog a tasty treat by making gourmet treats that are low allergen and gluten free! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to learn more about who makes the treats and how it all came to be.

For more information about “Bring! Treats for Dogs,” visit their website here.

