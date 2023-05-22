Staying dry this week, warming up midweek

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - That marine layer was very stubborn to clear out Sunday, keeping us in the mid 60s. Portland’s official high temperature was 66 degrees. Nature’s air conditioner certainly switched on for us! Models were indicating a bit more clearing in the afternoon, but we’ll hopefully see more pockets of blue sky Monday. Overnight temperatures in the metro area will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

Plan on another gray start tomorrow, with some increased chances for patchy morning drizzle. Models are once again wanting to clear out that marine layer in the afternoon, but we’ll see how much of it does. It’ll be another cooler-than-average day, but temperatures should be a hair warmer - in the upper 60s. A similar day with perhaps a bit more cloud cover is on tap for Tuesday.

It looks like the mid-to-late week high pressure ridging is trending stronger, so I bumped up our Thursday/Friday temperatures into the low 80s. We should see mainly sunny skies on those days. That stronger ridging is also preventing or weakening any low pressure systems from making a significant impact next weekend. We may still cool down to about 70 degrees, but conditions should remain mainly dry.

Enjoy the pleasant weather!

