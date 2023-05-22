Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Type Space in southeast Portland got a visit from actor Tom Hanks last week.

Owner Tony Valoppi says the Oscar-winning actor stopped by his typewriter shop, located at 2409 Southeast 49th Avenue, on Thursday. Hanks was in town for a book event.

Valoppi told FOX 12 that he and Hanks talked about their shared passion for typewriters for about an hour, and he says the actor promised to send an autographed typewriter from his own collection to the shop.

Valoppi says the typewriter from Hanks will be on permanent display and never sold.

He says the visit was a once-in-a-lifetime encounter that exceeded his wildest dreams.

