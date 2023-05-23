16-year-old boy dies at hospital after Salem hit-and-run crash; suspect turns himself in

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:11 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man has been arrested on multiple charges following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Salem early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m., on Sunday, May 21, at the intersection of Lancaster Drive Northeast and Beverly Avenue Northeast. Police say an investigation showed Gustavo Sosa was driving southbound on Lancaster Drive when he struck the back of another car and also hit a mid-size crossover SUV. Sosa fled on foot after the crash.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect driver as Sosa, but he turned himself in before police located him. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangering, hit-and-run vehicle - injury, and fourth-degree assault.

A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital. Police say the teen died early Tuesday morning. His name is not being released at this time.

SEE ALSO: Former Oregon pastor found guilty in third trial of sex abuse case

Police say other charges for Sosa are expected.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

