Another cool, cloudy day

Today has been a lot like yesterday, cooler with a good amount of cloud cover. There were a few spots of drizzle today, but nothing measurable. As we go through the night, we will see a decrease in our cloud cover. Overnight temperatures will again be on the cooler than average side in the upper 40s. Tomorrow we should start off with some cloud cover, but it looks like it will break up through the day and end with clear skies. Highs will warm back into the mid-70s. Cloud cover will be light over the next several days. With temperatures warming a bit each day until Friday when we top out in the mid-80s. Even when we cool down through the weekend and the start of next week, we really don’t drop below average (low 70s).

There are still several indicators we could see some thunderstorms pop up Thursday evening and again on Friday. We’re keeping an eye on this as not all models are showing this happening. At this point the holiday weekend looks dry, in fact, we still do not have any measurable rain in the forecast the rest of the month. If this holds out, we’re likely to end the month well below average for May rainfall, possibly not even making it to an inch. 2.51″ is average accumulation for us in May.

