Another Cool Day, Warming Up Mid to Late Week

Good morning! It’s another cool & dry start to the day for most locations across the region. The marine layer will produce spots of drizzle here & there, especially along the coast and some of our foothills. Most cities along the I-5 corridor will remain dry. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out today, sort of like Monday played out. Expect high temperatures to range between the mid to upper 60s.

Low clouds shouldn’t stick around as long on Wednesday. Weak high pressure will build in from the west, allowing temperatures to return to the mid 70s. The ridge will continue to shift eastward over the Pacific Northwest, warming temperatures into the low to mid 80s Thursday and Friday. Those two days will be the warmest of the week. This won’t be a perfectly defined high pressure system. In fact, there should be a weak disturbance nearby that could kick up some thunderstorms along & east of the Cascades. As of now, it looks like most locations west of the Cascades will stay clear of storms (we’ll let you know if anything changes).

Onshore flow will strengthen this weekend as the ridge of high pressure inches eastward. This means a return to morning clouds, with at least a partial clearing during the afternoons. Expect highs in the 70s this weekend and early next week.

Enjoy the pleasant weather, and have a great Tuesday!

