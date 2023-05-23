Deputies seek help finding missing 27-year-old Milwaukie man

Toby Wylie Jr.
Toby Wylie Jr.(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man.

Toby Wylie Jr., 27, was last seen Monday at about 5:30 p.m. near Southeast Risley Avenue. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Wylie is described as an African-American man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing fitted blue jeans, gray hoodie with red writing on the sleeves, black/red shoes, and a black/white baseball hat.

If you see Wylie, please call 911. If you know of his whereabouts, please call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 and reference case number 23-010725.

