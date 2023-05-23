Downtown Portland apartment fire investigation to begin Tuesday

Nearly a week ago, a fire swept through The May apartments in Southwest Portland.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:38 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week ago, a fire swept through The May apartments in Southwest Portland.

Since then, some former tenants have been helped by the Red Cross, others have looked to friends and family, and some have been forced into hotels or otherwise.

“Right now, it’s just walking with our heads down low. We want to rest,” Nicholas Gomez, who was displaced, said, “but we have to keep going.”

SEE ALSO: Downtown Portland apartment building damaged by fire partially collapses

Some residents say they’ve felt left in the dark through all of the hardship.

Tuesday, for the first time since the devastating fire which displaced more than 100 people a week ago, PF&R says a fire investigator will be entering the building.

“I’m sure they’re going to uncover somethings,” Gomez said. “I have no doubt.”

Gomez said he’s been having a hard time since the fire because he wasn’t able to grab his wallet or other necessary and crucial identifying documents.

“I basically have to try and get help from different programs, but not all of them are willing to help without ID.”

SEE ALSO: Devastating downtown Portland fire survivor recounts terrifying morning

He hopes an investigation may deem the building safe to enter and allow him to search through his old home for things that could help him.

“There’s just a lot of people who were financially struggling and they want answers too.”

Nicholas has an online fundraiser if you’d like to help him through this difficult time in his life.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in...
Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in crossfire
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Jacob Stokes
Body found near Cannon Beach; police say may be missing Beaverton teen
Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany

Latest News

Downtown Portland apartment fire investigation to begin Tuesday
Sheriff Brandenburg
Clackamas County committee battles over sheriff’s budget
Clackamas County committee battles over sheriff's budget
7 killed in I-5 crash identified as farm workers