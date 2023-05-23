Downtown Portland apartment fire investigation to begin Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly a week ago, a fire swept through The May apartments in Southwest Portland.

Since then, some former tenants have been helped by the Red Cross, others have looked to friends and family, and some have been forced into hotels or otherwise.

“Right now, it’s just walking with our heads down low. We want to rest,” Nicholas Gomez, who was displaced, said, “but we have to keep going.”

Some residents say they’ve felt left in the dark through all of the hardship.

Tuesday, for the first time since the devastating fire which displaced more than 100 people a week ago, PF&R says a fire investigator will be entering the building.

“I’m sure they’re going to uncover somethings,” Gomez said. “I have no doubt.”

Gomez said he’s been having a hard time since the fire because he wasn’t able to grab his wallet or other necessary and crucial identifying documents.

“I basically have to try and get help from different programs, but not all of them are willing to help without ID.”

He hopes an investigation may deem the building safe to enter and allow him to search through his old home for things that could help him.

“There’s just a lot of people who were financially struggling and they want answers too.”

Nicholas has an online fundraiser if you’d like to help him through this difficult time in his life.

