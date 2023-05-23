Fire restrictions implemented for all BLM lands in Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Tuesday, May 23, all public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Oregon and Washington are subject to fire restrictions, the agency announced.

As warmer, drier weather moves in to the Pacific Northwest, the BLM advised all visitors to be aware of any active restrictions and closures.

Fireworks, metallic or explosive targets, ammunition with steel components (core or jacket), tracer or incendiary weapons, and sky lanterns will all be outlawed as of May 23. These fire limitations will lessen the likelihood of fires started by people.

“Although we had a wet winter, we must still be careful with activities that can cause a spark to keep our first responders, local communities, and public lands safe from accidental wildfires,” said Anita Bilbao, BLM Oregon/Washington Associate State Director. “We are seeing more invasive grass due to the wet weather, which dries out quickly without rain. Everyone can help by following fire restrictions and practicing fire safety while out on your public lands.”

The prohibition carries a maximum $1,000 fine and/or a maximum one-year jail sentence for violators. Additionally, those discovered in charge of igniting wildland fires on federal lands may be charged for the price of putting them out.

For more information on Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington seasonal fire restrictions and fire closures, please see www.blm.gov/orwafire.

