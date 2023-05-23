Holi Spring Harvest Festival returns to Topaz Farm

The Hindu festival Holi marks the change of the seasons from winter to spring.
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hindu festival Holi marks the change of the seasons from winter to spring. This Saturday, Portland DJ duo DJ Anjali and the Incredible Kid will be hosting a Holi celebration at Topaz Farm to welcome spring in Oregon!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with Anjali Hursh, aka DJ Anjali, to learn more about the celebration.

To learn more and to pick up your tickets for the Holi Spring Harvest Festival click here.

