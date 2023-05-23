Labor union launches recall campaign against Oregon state lawmaker

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - One of Oregon’s largest labor unions says it’s going to try to oust a Democratic state lawmaker.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 says it filed paperwork to initiate a recall effort against State Representative Paul Holvey (D-Eugene). Holvey is a former union representative who joined the House nearly two decades ago.

The union is trying to make the case that he turned his back on working people. They point to his failure to support House Bill 3183, which would block cannabis employers from interfering with employee efforts to unionize.

Holvey said he had questions about whether that bill was legal.

FOX 12 reached out to Holvey for comment. He provided the following statement:

“It’s quite surprising that UFCW Local 555 would take such retaliatory action over a bill that failed; especially a bill that most people with knowledge of labor law would agree is preempted by the National Labor Relations Act and federal law. It would be a disservice to the people of Oregon or union members to advance such a questionable proposal and likely put the state in costly litigation. Their insinuation of any connection to my involvement with the bill’s outcome and La Mota is offensive, totally without merit, and unethical. At the end of the day, I felt it would be irresponsible to pass a bill that our legal counsel advises is preempted by federal law. In my opinion UFCW would better serve their membership by spending their resources on actually organizing workers.”

