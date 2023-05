MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was reported missing has been found safe.

Toby Wylie Jr., 27, was last seen Monday at about 5:30 p.m. near Southeast Risley Avenue.

Just after 6:30 a.m., on Thursday, the sheriff’s office tweeted that Wylie had been found and is safe.

