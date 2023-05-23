Missing Oregon foster child in danger, DHS says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services needs the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old foster child.

On May 16, Julian (Jayce) Matney vanished from Portland, although according to DHS, he is still in the area.

Julian is 135 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

DHS believes he may be in danger.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.