Missing Oregon foster child in danger, DHS says

Julian (Jayce) Matney
Julian (Jayce) Matney(Oregon Dept. of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services needs the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old foster child.

On May 16, Julian (Jayce) Matney vanished from Portland, although according to DHS, he is still in the area.

Julian is 135 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

DHS believes he may be in danger.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).

