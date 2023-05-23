Missing Oregon foster child found, DHS says

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:34 PM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services says a 14-year-old foster child who was reported missing earlier this month has been found.

On May 16, Julian (Jayce) Matney vanished from Portland, although according to DHS, he was still in the area. DHS believed he may have been in danger but did not say why.

DHS says Matney was found on Tuesday, May 23. No other details were given.

