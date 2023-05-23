Oregon health officials investigating salmonella cases linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is investigating four salmonella infection cases linked to cookie dough sold at a local pizza chain.

The four cases with identical strains of salmonella bacteria range in age from 20 to 57 and reported onset of symptoms between April 1 and April 21. OHA says eating raw cookie or S’mores Bar dough sold by Papa Murphy’s were linked to this strain of salmonella.

“People should contact a health care provider if they believe they’ve had symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, after eating raw cookie dough,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division. “It’s important to remember, though, that most people with salmonellosis will recover without needing medical care or antibiotics.”

The Washington State Department of Health has reported matching cases of salmonella as well.

OHA says none of the cases were hospitalized and there have been no deaths.

“We recommend anyone who has any of the potentially contaminated cookie or S’mores Bar dough to discard it and wash your hands afterward,” Cieslak said.

Health officials are investigating the outbreak. OHA says efforts to trace the source of the salmonella are ongoing.

