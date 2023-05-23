Oregon health officials investigating salmonella cases linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

Cookie dough
Cookie dough(Pixabay via MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is investigating four salmonella infection cases linked to cookie dough sold at a local pizza chain.

The four cases with identical strains of salmonella bacteria range in age from 20 to 57 and reported onset of symptoms between April 1 and April 21. OHA says eating raw cookie or S’mores Bar dough sold by Papa Murphy’s were linked to this strain of salmonella.

“People should contact a health care provider if they believe they’ve had symptoms of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, after eating raw cookie dough,” said Paul Cieslak, M.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at the OHA Public Health Division. “It’s important to remember, though, that most people with salmonellosis will recover without needing medical care or antibiotics.”

The Washington State Department of Health has reported matching cases of salmonella as well.

OHA says none of the cases were hospitalized and there have been no deaths.

SEE ALSO: Portland’s Mt. Tabor named first Urban Quiet Park in U.S.

“We recommend anyone who has any of the potentially contaminated cookie or S’mores Bar dough to discard it and wash your hands afterward,” Cieslak said.

Health officials are investigating the outbreak. OHA says efforts to trace the source of the salmonella are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Actor Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Ambulance Light
18-year-old dead after rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say
One person died in a shooting in NE Portland on Friday night.
Police identify 19-year-old found dead after NE Portland shooting
Planned ‘safe rest’ village in Aloha church parking lot triggers protest
Planned tiny home village in Aloha church parking lot triggers protest

Latest News

Toby Wylie Jr.
Deputies seek help finding missing 27-year-old Milwaukie man
Portland's Mt. Tabor named first Urban Quiet Park in U.S.
Police respond to disturbance calls, possible domestic violence shooting in SE Portland
State Representative Paul Holvey (File image)
Labor union launches recall campaign against Oregon state lawmaker