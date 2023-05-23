Police respond to disturbance calls, possible domestic violence shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating several disturbance calls and a possible domestic violence shooting Tuesday in the Foster-Powell neighborhood.

First, at about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 8000 block of Southeast Boise Street. There were then several more calls to the same location overnight for disturbances, according to police.

Police say the last call led to a shooting and it is suspected of being domestic violence related. A woman was taken to an area hospital. There’s no word on what injuries she sustained.

Neighbors in the area told FOX 12 they heard gunshots and commotion around 1 a.m., and say they could hear police trying to speak to someone over the loudspeaker at around 5 a.m.

Detectives remained at the scene throughout Tuesday morning for their investigation.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

