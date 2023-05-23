Portland has some of the most-considerate dog owners, data finds

File: Dog on leash
File: Dog on leash(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:44 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland has some of the best behaved dogs in the nation - or at least, the most-considerate dog owners - according to data gathered by the Dog Advisory Council.

In order to identify the major cities with the greatest and worst dog owners, their analysis compiled geotagged Twitter data from around the United States. Dogs running off their leashes, barking or howling at night, and the dreaded dog feces left on the ground are all contributing factors.

Portland ranked in the top 25.

They discovered that Tucson, Arizona, has the fewest complaints about misbehaving puppies nationwide, with a “Dog Owner Index Score” of 9.3 out of 100.

The Top 25 best dog owner cities are:

  1. Tucson, AZ
  2. Virginia Beach, VA
  3. Raleigh, NC
  4. Omaha, NE
  5. San Antonio, TX
  6. Indianapolis, IN
  7. Colorado Springs, CO
  8. Phoenix, AZ
  9. Philadelphia, PA
  10. Sacramento, CA
  11. Tulsa, OK
  12. Milwaukee, WI
  13. Jacksonville, FL
  14. Columbus, OH
  15. Albuquerque, NM
  16. Austin, TX
  17. New York, NY
  18. Lincoln, NE
  19. El Paso, TX
  20. San Diego, CA
  21. Memphis, TN
  22. Portland, OR
  23. Charlotte, NC
  24. Fort Worth, TX
  25. Orlando, FL

Portland’s neighbors to the north in Seattle are considered some of the least-considerate dog owners in the United States, according to the same study. Seattle came in at no. 3 for the cities with the least-considerate dog owners.

Seattle also has the illustrious title of having the most complaints of dog poop in the U.S.

The Top 25 worst dog owner cities are:

  1. Pittsburgh, PA
  2. Newark, NJ
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. Cleveland, OH
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Oakland, CA
  7. Boston, MA
  8. Atlanta, GA
  9. Denver, CO
  10. Minneapolis, MN
  11. Los Angeles, CA
  12. Cincinnati, OH
  13. San Francisco, CA
  14. Buffalo, NY
  15. Houston, TX
  16. Glendale, AZ
  17. Dallas, TX
  18. Jersey City, NJ

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in...
Cars damaged after 70 shots fired in SE Portland; neighbor says he worries he’ll be caught in crossfire
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Jacob Stokes
Body found near Cannon Beach; police say may be missing Beaverton teen
Semi driver charged with DUII, manslaughter for deadly I-5 crash near Albany
Semi driver in court for DUII, manslaughter charges after deadly I-5 crash near Albany

Latest News

File: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek
Oregon governor seeks changes to legislature’s overhaul of public defense system
Man sentenced to prison time for Portland fire that destroyed business in 2019.
Man sentenced to time behind bars for 2019 fire that destroyed Portland business
Man sentenced for 2019 fire that destroyed Portland business
Beaverton student named as US Presidential Scholar.
Beaverton student named by White House as a U.S. Presidential Scholar