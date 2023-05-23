Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities

By Will Maetzold
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Census data shows Portland lost the sixth-most people in the U.S. in the last year.

After 15 straight years of growth, Portland’s population began declining in 2020.

Amanda Ghest has lived in Portland for about 15 years. She says she enjoys it and is troubled to hear many are packing up and leaving.

“I know it’s been really tough for a lot of people through the pandemic,” Ghest said. “It’s been hard to see Portland at the forefront of some of those tensions.”

The data shows Portland lost 8,308 people from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022.

It disappoints Larry May, who has lived here since 1985.

“It’s like Portland died,” he said. “The tourists haven’t come back like they used to be. Especially the Japanese, they love this city.”

SEE ALSO: Portland nowhere near most dangerous cities in the US, new study of crime data shows

Ghest cites housing prices and the job market as reasons people are leaving. May says the biggest reason is safety because of cuts to police.

“I hope they get it back up again because the crime is really bad, shootings,” he said. “It’s not the Portland I knew.”

The Portland Business Alliance said these trends are concerning in its 2023 State of the Economy report. It says there are high and rising vacancy rates in downtown offices and increased crime. Addressing the city’s population it says, “People and businesses vote with their feet, and they are not voting for Portland, the city or the region, in the way they have in the recent past.”

The Portland Business Alliance said if the trends continue, the economic outlook is as concerning as any time since double-dip recessions hit the u-s in the 1980s.

Ghest said it’s not the way she would like to see Portland heading.

“Here we are in this beautiful park,” she said. “It makes me feel a little sad.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Actor Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Ambulance Light
18-year-old dead after rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say
One person died in a shooting in NE Portland on Friday night.
Police identify 19-year-old found dead after NE Portland shooting
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River

Latest News

Jordan MacIntosh had his sights set on competing in the NCAA. But now that opportunity has been...
PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title
On Tuesday, Logan Gimble, 30, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole...
Private security guard who shot man outside Lowe’s in Portland gets life in prison
Private security guard who shot man outside Lowe’s in Portland gets life in prison
On Tuesday, investigators went into the May apartments for the first time since flames tore...
Investigators enter badly damaged Portland apartment building one week after fire
Investigators enter badly damaged Portland apartment building one week after fire