Tigard man dies at hospital after shooting in Metzger neighborhood

TIGARD, Ore. - (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man has died following a shooting in the Metzger neighborhood last week, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning near the intersection of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Locust Street. The sheriff’s office said a security guard heard gunshots and found Pedro Antonio Prieto-Lopez with severe injuries nearby.

Prieto-Lopez was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said detectives learned he died over the weekend.

Prieto-Lopez’s family released the following statement after his death:

“Antonio was a thoughtful gentle giant with an infectious laugh. He was incredibly smart, and passionate about fitness, anime, and making sure the people in his life knew how much he loved them. His passing is an unspeakable tragedy that touches many lives. We implore anyone with knowledge about his death to please contact the police.”

No arrests have been made, and no suspect description has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 503-846-2524.

