Tiger Woods withdraws from US Open

FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.
FILE - Tiger Woods is withdrawing from another PGA event.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has withdrawn from next month’s U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club as he recovers from a recent surgery.

The U.S. Golf Association’s Monday announcement comes after the 47-year-old Woods missed last week’s PGA Championship.

He hasn’t played at the U.S. Open since 2019.

Woods last competed at the Masters in April but withdrew before the resumption of the weather-delayed third round.

He pulled out due to a reaggravation of his plantar fasciitis, a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

Woods then had surgery for arthritis in his ankle, which stemmed from severe leg injuries he suffered in a massive 20-21 car crash.

It’s still not clear if he will play in the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship in England in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Actor Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Ambulance Light
18-year-old dead after rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say
One person died in a shooting in NE Portland on Friday night.
Police identify 19-year-old found dead after NE Portland shooting
Planned ‘safe rest’ village in Aloha church parking lot triggers protest
Planned tiny home village in Aloha church parking lot triggers protest

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in...
AP sources: DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid Wednesday on Twitter with Elon Musk
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
White House unveils new efforts to guide federal research of AI
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case, trial date tentatively set for late March
Toby Wylie Jr.
Deputies seek help finding missing 27-year-old Milwaukie man
U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
Man accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House