14,000 nurses in Portland, Seaside will vote whether to authorize strike

Portland nurses picket signs
Portland nurses picket signs(ONA)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:32 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Frontline nurses at Providence Portland and Providence Seaside are set to vote on whether or not to authorize strikes after eight months of tense negotiations and little response from Providence management, according to a statement from the Oregon Nurses Association on Tuesday evening.

Providence nurses in Seaside are scheduled to vote on Thursday, May 25 and Portland’s Providence nurses are scheduled to vote Wednesday, May 24.

By voting in favor, the nurses would give their union officials permission to call a strike in an effort to change Providence’s allegedly ongoing unjust labor practices.

The nurses are demanding increased staffing at the hospitals, increased paid leave (36-52 additional hours), pay increases, and better benefits.

“We’ve been telling Providence for years that the wage and benefit package they are offering isn’t retaining staff, and they simply refuse to listen,” said Richard Botterill, RN and bargaining unit chair at Providence Portland. “If Providence doesn’t change course or address short-staffing, nurses will continue to leave the bedside, the quality of patient care will suffer, and Providence will let down our community.”

ONA wrote that nurses have volunteered their time to meet frequently with paid Providence managers since October 2022, advocating for the changes but have been met with roadblocks.

“I have been a nurse for more than 35 years, and I love the work I do, or I would not still be doing it. But I am tired of the short staffing and the lack of respect from Providence,” said Mary Romanaggi, RN at Providence Seaside Hospital. “It is just as expensive to live on the coast as it is in Portland, but our wages are lower. That means new nurses are less willing to set down roots and become a part of this wonderful community.”

If the nurses in Portland and Seaside vote to authorize a strike this week, ONA leaders will determine next steps, including setting strike dates, according to the statement.

FOX 12 reached out to Providence for a response but had not heard back by the time this was published.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Actor Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Ambulance Light
18-year-old dead after rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say
One person died in a shooting in NE Portland on Friday night.
Police identify 19-year-old found dead after NE Portland shooting
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River
Brothers presumed dead after raft flips on Clackamas River

Latest News

oregon senate 2023
Boycotting Oregon GOP senators vow to stay away until last day of session
Boycotting Oregon GOP senators vow to stay away until last day of session
Jordan MacIntosh had his sights set on competing in the NCAA. But now that opportunity has been...
PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title
On Tuesday, Logan Gimble, 30, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole...
Private security guard who shot man outside Lowe’s in Portland gets life in prison