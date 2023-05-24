2 killed when home under construction collapses in storm

Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a...
Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a home under construction fell.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (AP) - Two people were killed and several others were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a home that was under construction collapsed as strong storms hit north of Houston in the Conroe area.

A home under construction in the Ladera Creek area fell sometime after 3 p.m., news outlets reported.

Two workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital, according to Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes. The conditions of the injured workers weren’t known.

Conroe Fire Chief Ken Kreger stopped short of saying that the collapse was caused by the storms, but said that his department got the call just after the storms passed.

The series of storms prompted warnings in the area of incoming tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Storm damage was also reported north of Conroe in Huntsville.

More than 18,000 customers were without power as of Tuesday evening in Montgomery County, where Conroe is located, as well as in neighboring Walker County, where Huntsville is located, according to Poweroutage.us.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Man shot while protecting car from thieves in SE Portland, says choice nearly cost his life
Actor Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Tom Hanks visits Portland typewriter shop
Ambulance Light
18-year-old dead after rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say
Police Lights
16-year-old boy dies at hospital after Salem hit-and-run crash; suspect turns himself in
One person died in a shooting in NE Portland on Friday night.
Police identify 19-year-old found dead after NE Portland shooting

Latest News

Parents met at a La Center school district meeting to discuss pronouns policy.
Battle over pronoun policies takes center stage at La Center School District board meeting
Battle over pronoun policies takes center stage at La Center School District board meeting
GRAPHIC: College student recounts shark attack while spearfishing
Family of man who died in fire says Portland hospital staff took photos of his charred remains
Super Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships