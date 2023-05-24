Deputies seek help locating missing Harrisburg teen

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Bryce Chilgren, 18, was reported missing on Tuesday morning when his dad went to wake him for school and couldn’t find him. Deputies learned Chilgren, who is a student at Harrisburg High School, was last seen at his home at the Springbook Mobile Home Park in Harrisburg on Monday evening.

Deputies have searched areas where Chilgren frequents but have not been able to locate him.

Chilgren is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 180 pounds, with longer brown hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing when he left home.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with surveillance video around the Springbook Mobile Home Park or South 6th Street to check footage between Monday, May 22, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, May 23, at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information about Chilgren’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-967-3950.

