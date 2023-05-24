On the Go with Joe at Body20

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A new fitness studio in Lake Oswego says it can help you build muscle and save you time.

Body20, located at 4055 Mercantile Drive Suite 165, utilizes an FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulation suit.

The fitness studio says in just a quick 20-minutes training session, you will go through a customized 1-on-1 program, giving your body 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without needing to pick up weights.

