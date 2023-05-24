On the Go with Joe at Body20

A new fitness studio in Lake Oswego says it can help you build muscle and save you time.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) - A new fitness studio in Lake Oswego says it can help you build muscle and save you time.

Body20, located at 4055 Mercantile Drive Suite 165, utilizes an FDA-cleared electro-muscle stimulation suit.

The fitness studio says in just a quick 20-minutes training session, you will go through a customized 1-on-1 program, giving your body 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without needing to pick up weights.

To learn more about Body20, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Portland is one of the fastest-shrinking US cities
Police Lights
16-year-old boy dies at hospital after Salem hit-and-run crash; suspect turns himself in
rainier teen
Rainier teen hit by car donates organs so others can live
Jordan MacIntosh had his sights set on competing in the NCAA. But now that opportunity has been...
PSU runner won’t be allowed to compete for a NCAA regional title
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham

Latest News

On the Go with Joe at Body20
Holi Spring Harvest Festival returns to Topaz Farm
Holi Spring Harvest Festival returns to Topaz Farm
Holi Spring Harvest Festival returns to Topaz Farm
Classroom of the Month for May 2023
Classroom of the Month for May 2023