Man convicted in 2021 murders of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in Tigard

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man has been convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Tigard in December of 2021, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Ronald Terry Stephens was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of unlawful use of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Stephens will be sentenced on July 5 and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The investigation began on Dec. 16, 2021. The district attorney’s office said Stephens drove to the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, 26-year-old Lacy Kitchens, on Greenburg Road and 96th Avenue.

Stephens forced his way into the apartment where he shot Kitchens and her new boyfriend, 45-year-old Frank Delgado-Falcon, each twice in the head, according to the district attorney’s office. Both died at the scene.

The district attorney’s office says Stephens then kicked in the bedroom door of the roommates, but they hid in the closet and remained unseen.

Stephens fled the scene but was arrested later the same night with his fiancé at a Fred Meyer in Sandy. The district attorney’s office said Kitchens’ blood was found on Stephens’ shoe and video surveillance placed him at the scene of the murders.

According to the district attorney’s office, the investigation also showed Stephens burglarized the same apartment two weeks earlier looking for Kitchens and Delgado-Falcon, and had kidnapped and menaced the roommates with a gun.

During the trial, Stephens’ fiancé, 31-year-old Jaquina Shelonda Anderson, failed to appear as a witness after being summoned by subpoena. The district attorney’s office says it was learned Stephens, from jail, told another person to help Anderson avoid police.

A warrant has been issued for Anderson’s arrest for contempt of court and her whereabouts remain unknown.

