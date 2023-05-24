Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man is facing 51 charges after a chop shop was found during a stolen vehicle operation last week, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On May 12 and May 19, police conducted two stolen vehicle operations within Portland and Gresham. According to police, officers made 35 arrests, served 34 warrants, recovered 31 stolen/suspected stolen vehicles, seized 10 illegal firearms, and two illegal suppressors.

Police say a driver in a stolen vehicle, later identified as Christopher Norwood Young, tried to elude officers during the operation and was later found in the 16600 block of Northeast Wasco Street. During the investigation, officers found several other stolen or suspect stolen vehicles along with tools for disassembling vehicles and tools for replacing VINs.

According to police, officers found seven confirmed and eight suspected stolen vehicles at the chop shop. Officers also seized six guns and two homemade suppressors.

Firearms seized during investigation (Portland Police Bureau)

Young was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail for the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearms Silencer (2 counts)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (6 counts)

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (8 counts)

Forgery in the First Degree

Forgery in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree

Tampering with Evidence

Felony Elude

Misdemeanor Elude

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangering Another Person (16 counts)

Possession of Burglary Tools

Trafficking in Stolen Vehicles

Trafficking in Stolen Vehicles with Destroyed or Altered ID Numbers

Forgery of Title

Aggravated Theft in the First Degree

Theft in the First Degree

Laundering Monetary Instrument (2 counts)

Identity Theft (2 counts)

Aggravated Identity Theft

The investigation into the unreported stolen vehicles, the chop shop and Young is ongoing. Police say more charges are expected.

