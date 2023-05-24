Man found dead after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning in the North Tabor neighborhood.

Officers were called out to a shooting in the 5500 block of Northeast Glisan Street at about 9:18 a.m. Arriving officers found a man dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. Northeast Glisan Street will be closed from Northeast 53rd Avenue to Northeast 58th Avenue while police remain at the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0405, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762, and reference case number 23-135639.

